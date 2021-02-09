Vatican Orders Francis Friend Again to LEAVE

The Vatican issued an ultimatum to Enzo Bianchi, the founder of the anti-Catholic Community of Bose, Northern Italy, to leave the place within a week.
The February 8 decree published on Avvenire.it is signed by the Pontifical Delegate, Father Amedeo Cencini.
Bianchi was ordered to move to Cellole di San Gimignano, another house of the community. There, Bianchi has to live with three or four other problem members of the community. They will be considered monks but “extra domum” [= outside of the community] and are not allowed to call themselves members of the Community of Bose.
The reasons for this relatively severe measure are called “serious” but kept “confidential.” The delegate asked Bianchi already in May 2020 to leave the community within ten days. He agreed but then remained in his personal "hermitage" in Bose without maintaining contacts with the community.
The climate in the community is still marked by frustration, bewilderment and disappointment. For a while, rumours were saying that Francis wanted to make Bianchi a "lay cardinal."
