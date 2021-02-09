Cardinal Ordains 20 New Priests

Last Friday, Seoul Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, South Korea, ordained 20 new priests.Obeying Covid-19 laws, only the parents, parish priests of the new priests, and few concelebrants attended the service.According to Asia.News.com (February 8), the ordinations confirmed the “springtime of vocations” in South Korea.One of the newly ordained priests belongs to the Seoul International Catholic Missionary Society, founded in 2005 by the Archdiocese to send missionaries to Latin America.Two were trained at the Neocatechumenal Redemptoris Mater Seminary, which was set up in Seoul in 2014. One of them is Father Fabiano Rebeggiani, 39, originally from Rome.