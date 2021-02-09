Amazonian Christmas: Lots of Skin and Sexy Red Bras

Franciscan Father Afonso Lamberti Obici publishes on his web presence pictures from Missão São Francisco, a village belonging to Jacareacanga municipality, Brazil.One picture from September shows how a painted Lamberti presides a Novus Ordo Eucharist, wearing an Indian headdress, surrounded by two girls, presumably two acolytes.At “Amazonian Christmas” 2020 lightly dressed parish girls in sensual red bras admired the nativity scene in the church’s sanctuary. In the woods they are supposed to go bare-breasted.One of these bra girls, represented Our Lady in a living nativity scene. A bare-torso man impersonated St Joseph.Father Obici also stripped a statue of Our Lady Aparecida, Patroness of Brazil, of her crown and mantle and turned her into some kind of “inculturated” figure.According to TraditionInAction.org (January 24), he also bored the locals with talks on Francis' Exhortation Querida Amazonia.