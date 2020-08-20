Francis’ Spectacular “Punishment” of a Modernist Was a Fake

Francis’ “punishment” of his follower Enzo Bianchi, 77, has turned out to be a fake.
In May, Francis “removed” Bianchi from the community he founded in Bose, a hotbed of modernism in Italy, because he kept interfering in the task of his successor. This was the first and only time that Francis’ wrath hit a modernist.
Nevertheless, as of today, Bianchi refused to abandon what he calls his "hermitage," a building composed of several rooms and located a few dozen meters from the core of the Community, where he has been living for over fifteen years.
He is served by a brother and regularly receives other members of the Community. Bianchi moves around by car, alone or with others, for various reasons, as he has always done.
The Pontifical Delegate, Father Amadeo Cencini, is “confident that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible."
Bianchi himself presented the story like this: He denies reports that he is still with the community. "I've been away from the community for three months without having any contact," he said on Saturday on Twitter. He lived "in radical solitude in a hermitage outside the community". A brother is helping him, as he can no longer look after himself for health reasons.
St. Thomas More Ora pro nobis.
A man for all seasons. A Saint for our times!
