Enzo Bianchi Kicked Out from Community He Founded

Francis removed Enzo Bianchi from his community in Bose, a hotbed of modernism in Italy.
The decision came after tensions arose between Bianchi who had retired as a superior, and the new superior, Luciano Manicardi.
A May 13 decree signed by Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and explicitly confirmed by Francis also removes Goffredo Boselli, Lino Breda and Antonella Casiraghi from the group.
Today the community is composed of about ninety brothers and sisters, of six nationalities, almost all are lay people. Bianchi was so far an unconditional follower of Francis.
