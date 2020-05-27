Water Gun “Baptism” Was Meant to Be Funny

Father Stephen Klasek of St Mark and St Paul parishes in Tennessee, Nashville Diocese, said a photo showing him while "baptising" a child with a water gun, was staged.
St Mark Parish explained on FaceBook.com (May 26) that the picture was produced on the family's insistence as a copycat action after similar photos had been published on the Internet. Klasek agreed to it because he thought it was "funny."
The water gun didn't contain Holy Water, and it was aimed at the father, not at the baby.
Other priests, like Father Rim Pelc, used water guns to “bless” their parishioners.
