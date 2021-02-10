Europe's oldest person, Sister André Randon, a Daughter of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul, survived COVID-19 without even getting sick from it, France24.com reports.
The religious will celebrate her 117th birthday on February 11. Sister André tested positive for Covid-19 in her retirement home in Toulon on January 16. She was isolated from other residents, but displayed no symptoms.
Later, she told journalists that she wasn’t afraid “because I wasn't scared to die.” On the contrary, “I'm happy to be with you, but I would wish to be somewhere else – join my big brother and my grandfather and my grandmother.”
A former Protestant, Sr André became a Catholic in 1923. She was born in 1904, exactly five months before Alexei Nikolaevich (+1918), the Tsarevich of Russia. Antonín Dvořák died seven weeks after her birth.
#newsNkfumbrquh
Clicks48
- Report
Social networks