Spiritual Director Of Međugorje “Seers” Excommunicated

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith excommunicated on July 15 Tomislav Vlašić, 78, a former Franciscan priest who was laicised in 2009.Brescia Diocese, Italy, where Vlašić lives, announced the news on Friday. Vlašić was the spiritual director of the six false Međugorje seers.Despite being laicised, he continued to present himself as a priest and to celebrate the sacraments.In 2009, Vlašić was accused of false teachings and of fathering a child with a nun.