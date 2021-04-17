For A Change: Another Church Gone

Saint Aubin church in Romilly-la-Puthenaye, Normandie, France, was totally destroyed by an April 17 fire, shortly before 6am.The altar, the roof, and the interior of the 16th century church went up in flames. The burning bell tower fell on the street. The firefighters - more than forty - came too late. They only managed to save the chalice, a 15th century terracotta statuette, and some paintings which were in the sacristy."There are only four walls left," the local mayor Jean-Bernard Juin told LeFigaro.fr. It is unclear what caused the fire. The damage is estimated around one million euros.