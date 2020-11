Tens of thousands of hardline Donald Trump supporters rally in Washington | ITV News

Take action Help stop voter fraud: Report fraud here defendyourballot.formstack.com/forms/voter_fraud or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. projectveritas.com/tip/ The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices or at tips.fbi.gov. tips.fbi.gov Outraged over vote …

Take action Help stop voter fraud: Report fraud here defendyourballot.formstack.com/forms/voter_fraud or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. projectveritas.com/tip/ The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices or at tips.fbi.gov. tips.fbi.gov Outraged over vote fraud? Contact your state legislature and insist they protect voting integrity trump.news/…fraud-contact-legislature.html