Caesaropapist German Bishop Protests: We are “Not Schismatic"

Presiding Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg claims that the German National Church is "not schismatic" and doesn't want to break away from the universal Church as a "German national Church.""Our connection to Rome and to the Holy Father is very close," he told CatholicNewsAgency.com displaying a vulgar Caesaropapism which reduces the Church and the Truth to a "connection" with the person of a Pope.Bätzing said, that at the German Synod, they plan to evaluate "which moves we can freely regulate and decide as a local Church". He sees "leeway" in the [invalid] ordination of women deacons and, apparently, due to his intellectual deficits, finds the solid arguments against the [invalid] ordination of women "less and less convincing."The bishop also commended homosex "blessings" which condone sin. He expressed his wish to "discuss" what he calls the "points of view" put forward by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Among Anti-Catholics the word "discuss" is commonly used in the sense of "reject."On 10 May, dozens of German priests held "homosex blessings" in half-empty churches.