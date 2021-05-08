Germany: “There Is Now A Schism” - Cardinal

In Germany, “there is now a schism that is real if not declared, it is a schism in practice, if it can be called that.”
Cardinal Raymond Burke said this to Argentinian Father Javier Olivera Rabasi in a Spanish video chat (May 2). He explains that the German bishops are taking the Church into heresy regarding homosexuality, marriage and other fundamental Catholic doctrines. He also notices that they "have not been disciplined” [by Francis].
Asked about the five Dubia submitted to Francis in 2016, Burke informed that “we have not received any answer nor any acknowledgment that they were received.” The Cardinal expressed his believe that he “still does not know" what Francis thinks about the issues raised by the Dubia. In reality, Francis has left no doubt that he supports adulterer Communion.
Regarding the Traditional Latin Mass, Burke said that it remained the same for 14 centuries and only radically changed after Vatican II. However, “especially the young people” are seeking out the Latin Mass.
