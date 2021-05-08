Sarah "Grateful" To Francis For Getting Another Booby Prize

Francis made Cardinal Robert Sarah a member of the meaningless Congregation for Oriental Churches (May 8).
Nevertheless, Sarah thanked Francis profusely on Twitter.com: “I thank with gratitude the Holy Father who appoints me today a member of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches. ” The dicastery is responsible for the Eastern Catholic Churches.
Fobbing off "Conservatives" with booby prizes has a long tradition in the Vatican.
On May 3, Francis "promoted" Sarah to the rank of cardinal priest. This was another meaningless appointment which, however, made him lose the possibility of announcing the election of the next pope from the loggia of Saint Peter's.
