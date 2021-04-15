FALSIFIED DEATH FIGURES FRAUD. MONEY RAINING DOWN FOR "COVID DEAD". CHANGING CAUSE OF DEATH AFTER THE FACT PAYS OFF NEW YORK CITY, 4/13. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the U.S. … More

NEW YORK CITY, 4/13. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and her Senate colleague Chuck Shumer, also a Democrat, with positive news for anyone whose loved one died after January 2020. Because the first days of the "pandemic were so tumultuous," New Yorkers can now correct the cause of death of their loved ones. If Covid-19 is now listed as the cause of death with FEMA, there will be between $9,000 to $35,000 in funeral benefits retroactively, funded by a federal "Funeral Assistance Program."

Interest seems to be very high. On the first day, there were 1 million calls. So now in New York, there will be a miraculous clustering of 2020 Covis deaths - especially among poor immigrant families. ...and these numbers will then be used to prove "institualized racism" in the "p(l)andemy. Source: Corona Investigative, on Telegram.