Covid-19: Resistant Priest Retracts

Father David Palmer announced on Twitter.com (November 4) that his bishop, Monsignor Patrick McKinney of Nottingham, England, asked him not to offer Mass in the parish-church, while the building is open only for private prayer during the Covid-19 curfew.
Palmer expresses his sadness, but added that "I can’t go against the direct request of the Bishop.” He recounts that McKinney showed him “great empathy” but "felt" that he had to ask Palmer to desist.
On October 19, Palmer announced that he would prefer to be arrested rather than to deny the sacraments like during the first Covid-19 curfew. He expressed his repentance for having backed down then.
There has not yet been a single Covid 19 death that could have been attributed to church attendance.
He is a bishop and not God! Even Padre Pio would test the spirits appearing to him. If they were not from God , he did not pay any attention. I feel bad for all the priests ordained under the homo mafia. It seems like they are all emasculated and robbed of their manhood before leaving the seminaries.