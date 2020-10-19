Again: Wales Closes Churches, Priest Rebells

The Welsh Cabinet has enforced another Coronavirus curfew until November 9. This means that the churches will be closed for three Sundays.Father David Palmer announced on Twitter (October 19) that he is ready to go to jail before denying the sacraments to the faithful again.He repents “for having backed down” the first time, and stresses that “eternal life comes before this life" otherwise "our faith means nothing.”It's as certain as the presence of trumpets at the Last Judgment that Palmer's bishop will stab him in the back.