Luxembourg Cardinal Wants to Burst Bubbles

Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich told the world that we are currently experiencing a "huge shift in civilisation towards a digital culture."Supposedly everybody was surprised. He even observed that the Church is "strongly polarised" and bishops contradict each other (KNA.de, 19 October).His plan: "We have to burst the many bubbles - of traditionalists, progressives and liberals" - the question is only how. The progressive and liberal bubble, to which Hollerich himself belongs, is identical with the powerful oligarchic media. They will not die voluntarily.