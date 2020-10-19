Polish Police Disrupt Mass, Kidnap Priest (Video)

Polish police removed Salesian Father Michał Woźnicki, 54, from his room while he was celebrating an October 19 Traditional Latin Mass.Woźnicki was suspended for alleged “disobedience” in 2016, and expelled from his order in 2018. Nevertheless, he kept living in the Salesian house in Poznan where he built an altar in his room in order to say Mass for some faithful.The priest doesn't comply with coronavirus restrictions and doesn't use masks. Therefore, in a spirit of mercy, the Salesians called police.When the officers entered, Woźnicki told them to kneel down in front of the Blessed Sacrament. A policeman replied bumptiously that they don't accept orders but want to see the ID cards of all present, threatening them with “physical force.”Woźnicki pointed to the masked face of the policeman and concluded from this, that "villains have invaded my room.” Finally, the policemen carried the priest and his altar boy away.