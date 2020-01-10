Marx Contradicts Christ: "Do Not Fear Hell!"

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx does not want to exclude anyone "only" because he doesn’t attend church every Sunday, he said at the "Augsburg Peace Talks" (katholisch.de, January 9).However, he considers anyone excommunicated who doesn't pay the German church tax.Marx even claimed that “where fear is spread - of hell or whatever - the Gospel cannot work.” The modern pastoral care of appeasement shows that the opposite is true.Christ himself declares in Matthew 10:28: “Fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell."The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that those who deliberately omit Sunday Mass commit a grave sin (2181). Those who die in the state of a grave sin go to hell immediately after death (1035).