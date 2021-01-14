Legionaries Of Christ: Award For Father Frank Pavone CANCELLED

The Faculty of Bioethics at Regina Apostolorum, the Roman university of the Legionaries of Christ has decided NOT to award the American pro-lifer Father Frank Pavone with its annual “A Life for Life Award.”
The neoconservative university announced that it has been “taking into account aspects which were not considered in the original decision” and apologised "for any trouble that this has caused.”
This year, no award will be granted. “The next edition of Una vita per la vita will be offered in 2022,” the university writes. Pavone is a defender of Donald Trump and served in his election campaign. He has changed dioceses and it is currently unclear where he is incardinated.
The original announcement calling Pavone “one of the most prominent pro-life leaders in the world,” was deleted from the Legionaries' university webpage UpRa.org.
The post announced that Pavone would receive the award via a January 25 online event in “recognition of his decades of service in the promotion of a culture of life.”
The event planned to highlight Father Pavone’s role as founder and Director of the Priests for Life, and his activism in speaking in defence of the unborn.
Pavone has served as Pastoral Director of Rachel’s Vineyard, which offers spiritual healing to mothers who have aborted their children and to husbands affected by their wife’s decision.
Moreover, he is Pastoral Director of the Silent No More campaign, which has given a necessary platform to mothers to express their regret over an abortion. The cancellation of the award may be the bigger honour for Father Pavone than receiving it.
Clicks80
- Report
Social networks