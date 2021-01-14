The Vatican’s Horror Nativity Figures Have Returned Home

The life-size ceramic statues which shocked the world when they were exposed as “Nativity Scene” in Saint Peter’s square, have been transported back to Castelli, Abruzzo, Italy, where they were made between the 1960s and 1970s by the local art school.When the figures arrived in a big truck, they were received with the ringing of bells and applause by the municipal administration, teachers and students.Even the local Bishop Lorenzo Leuzzi of Teramo-Atri was present and blessed the horror figures.