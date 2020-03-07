Coronavirus Stops Abuse-Hysteria

Ultraviolet 31 minutes ago

Up Next: The Vatican postpones Cardinal Marx's visit to the Bahlsen Cookie Factory in Hannover where he was to promote Lenten fasting. :D

Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment

Novella Nurney 7 minutes ago I hear they deliver by courier these days. Cookiemonster isn't the problem. His heretical pronouncements and related affiliates are. Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment