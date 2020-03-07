Coronavirus Stops Abuse-Hysteria

The Vatican postponed a March 20-27 visit of the pro-homosexualMalta Archbishop Charles Scicluna to Mexico in order to fight homosexual abuses.
However, God used the coronavirus to stop the plans.
A similar homosex-mission of Scicluna to Chile in February 2018 was already overshadowed by problems when Scicluna had to undergo a gallbladder emergency surgery in Santiago.
Picture: Charles Scicluna, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsFzeeitbows
Up Next: The Vatican postpones Cardinal Marx's visit to the Bahlsen Cookie Factory in Hannover where he was to promote Lenten fasting. :D
I hear they deliver by courier these days. Cookiemonster isn't the problem. His heretical pronouncements and related affiliates are.