Benedict XVI in Germany: The Details

Benedict XVI landed on Thursday at 11.45 a.m. in Munich in order to visit his gravely ill brother George, 96, in Regensburg, Regensburg Diocese has announced.This may be the last time the two brothers will see each other. Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer welcomed Ratzinger at the airport. The former pope travels in the company of Archbishop Georg Gänswein his doctor, his nurse, and a sister. They will stay in Regensburg seminary. A return to Rome is not yet fixed.He decided to travel at short notice after consulting with Francis.Regensburg Diocese asks the public to “respect the privacy of this deeply personal encounter,” saying that this is a profound desire of the two aged brothers.