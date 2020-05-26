Clicks24
Obvious Liar
Boris Johnson said in the latest press conference that he has never need glasses until contracting COVID-19 and therefore believes D.C. about his vision problems. However, Boris said to the daily mail 5 years ago that he needed glassse and was as “blind as a bat”. So today was a lie.