Obvious Liar

Boris Johnson said in the latest press conference that he has never need glasses until contracting COVID-19 and therefore believes D.C. about his vision problems. However, Boris said to the daily mail 5 years ago that he needed glassse and was as “blind as a bat”. So today was a lie.