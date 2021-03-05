Baghdad: Francis Is Suddenly Full Of "Peace" and "Fraternity"

A "healthy pluralism" of religious beliefs can contribute to the nation’s prosperity and harmony, Francis fantasised in front of civil authorities at the presidential palace in Baghdad on March 5.According to him, religion must "by its very nature" be at the service of "peace" and "fraternity.” However, by its very nature, religion is at the service of God.Francis again spread the misbelief that all people are “fellow children of the one God and Creator,” while in reality Christ is God's "only begotten" son, and all share in his sonship who have been incorporated into him through the sacraments.