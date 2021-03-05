Clicks26
en.news
2

Baghdad: Francis Is Suddenly Full Of "Peace" and "Fraternity"

A "healthy pluralism" of religious beliefs can contribute to the nation’s prosperity and harmony, Francis fantasised in front of civil authorities at the presidential palace in Baghdad on March 5.

According to him, religion must "by its very nature" be at the service of "peace" and "fraternity.” However, by its very nature, religion is at the service of God.

Francis again spread the misbelief that all people are “fellow children of the one God and Creator,” while in reality Christ is God's "only begotten" son, and all share in his sonship who have been incorporated into him through the sacraments.

#newsJyprxnxtuj

  • Report

  • Social networks

Louis IX
  • Report
John 1:12 “But as many as received him, he gave them power to be made the sons of God, to them that believe in his name. 13Who are born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.
la verdad prevalece
  • Report
Bergoglio contradicts Pius XI's Quas Primas and Church teaching on the Kingship of Christ
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up