Cardinal Burke Condemns Biden

Cardinal Raymond Burke has condemned President Biden's attempt “to codify as law" the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision of the US Supreme Court which "legalised" abortion.During a homily at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in La Crosse, Wisconsin (January 24, video below), Burke called this decision "totally unjust," and criticised Biden for his attempt to impose upon schools the "iniquitous gender theory.”Burke pointed out that the Biden Government threatens to deny "freedom of religion" which the Cardinal defined as the freedom to follow God’s plan for the world and for man. This plan is "inscribed in nature itself" and "written upon every human heart,” he said.