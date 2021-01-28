Did Francis Find Another Accomplice For His Abu Dhabi Insanity?

During his scheduled March 5-8 trip to Iraq, Francis plans to meet Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani, 90, the spiritual leader of the Iraqi Shia Muslims.Christopher Lamb (TheTablet.co.uk) has learned that the Vatican plans to talk Sistani into signing the Abu Dhabi document on Christian-Muslim relations, thus giving Shiite backing to the controversial text.The document spreads the falsehood that God "wills" the different religions despite the fact that they are contradicting each other.