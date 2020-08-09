Asterix: The WAR as a race Featuring Coronavirus
1) This is it! All their eggs in one basket. Banking on Coronavirus to deliver for them. Milking the same for all their agendas.
2) Who is Caesar if not the Antichrist, masked i.e., behind the scenes, riding on America to the finish line?
3) The finish line being Rome/the World/Jerusalem. Pay attention to the Middle East.
4) Africans are in denial.
Cf The WAR.
Clicks60
- Report
Social networks
@ FM Shyanguya Do you think Trump is part of NWO?
Rocco Galati (@roccogalatilaw) Tweeted:
This has never been about a virus but a virus as a pretense for other agendas.
This has never been about a virus but a virus as a pretense for other agendas.
It appears America has always been a vassal state from its inception.