Sister in Full Habit Chases Away Beautiful Pro-Lifers, Calls Police

Monza is a northern Italian town best known for hosting the Formula One Italian Grand Prix. On July 5, fifty beautiful young and old Catholics gathered in front of the church of the Sacramentine Sisters in downtown Monza, for a prayer of reparation, a day before the city was about to be stained by an anti-children and anti-family gay march. The participants in the prayer held up posters saying “God, Fatherland, Family how beautiful!”, “We defend the family”, Who cancels the family cancels history and were praying the Holy Rosary.



The group was praying the last decade of the rosary when suddently Mother Superior of the Sacramentine Sisters showed up in full habit. She brutally interrupted the prayer leader telling him that – quote “this is a private square.” She pointed out to those present that they had no right to pray in front of the church.



A male member of the group said to the Mother Superior, “I thought you wanted to join us in prayer.” To which Mother resolutely answerd, “Absolutely not.”



When the same member of the prayer group added that “we are Catholics”, Mother answered, “You may be of any denomination, this is private property.” The man replied, “Call the police I will not move.” To which Mother said, “We have already called them.” Then, without opposing resistance, the group left the yard.



Leading anti-Church , pro-gay and pro-death oligarch papers were delighted about the stunt of the Mother Superior. But the population is not behind them. As a matter of fact, Monza mayor Dario Allevi refused to accept a patronage of the gay abomination. The former mayors who belonged to the leftwing Democratic Party which gathers former Communists and former Christian Democrats, had always accepted it.