Francis: Jesus’ Authority Comes From "Tenderness"

Pope Francis claimed in his September 18 homily that Christâs authority came from his compassion expressed in meekness, tenderness, and closeness to the people.According to VaticanNews.va Francis concluded that this gave Jesus authority to âspent most of his time on the roadâ, touching, embracing and listening to people.In reality, Jesusâ authority originated in his being the Almighty God from God. Those who read the Gospel know that he was not particularly "tender" but direct and without compromise when he preached the Truth. For this reason he was crucified.