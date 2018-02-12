Language
Austrian Bishop: You Can Neither Bless Gay Pseudo-Marriages Nor Concentration Camps

Replying to Munich Cardinal Marx' proposal to "bless" gay pseudo-marriages, retired Salzburg Auxiliary Bishop Andreas Laun pointed out that sin, including brothels or concentration camps, cannot be blessed.

Writing on kath.net (February 12), Laun called the individual-case trick with which Marx wants to introduce gay blessings “absolutely worthless” asking what Saint John the Baptist would have said if Herod, when taking his brother's wife, had excused his adultery as "individual case".

Joseph a' Christian
@Josephmary We were just writing of the evils of the jews and their hate filled books, the Talmud.
Did you see the artikle just posted by Tesa, of the jew rabbis that Bergoglio has appointed to a committee on abortion?
It's so absurd that in any other era, anti-Christ jews advising a "pope" would of course be a joke.

Jesus Is Freedom.
Josephmary
Auxiliary Bishop Andreas Laun you can't win as a Novus Ordo priest supporter of over 201 heresies of vatican 2 and the deliberate desecration of all the sacraments. It will not help you at all claiming what can be Blessed or CANNOT be blessed. You are not a priest or bishop you do not have Holy Orders. You are invalid. As a Novus Ordo priest you are a heretic and an apostate. Therefore you are … More
aderito
Sin is sin anywhere ,anytime anyhow ,
