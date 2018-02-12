Clicks560
Austrian Bishop: You Can Neither Bless Gay Pseudo-Marriages Nor Concentration Camps
Replying to Munich Cardinal Marx' proposal to "bless" gay pseudo-marriages, retired Salzburg Auxiliary Bishop Andreas Laun pointed out that sin, including brothels or concentration camps, cannot be blessed.
Writing on kath.net (February 12), Laun called the individual-case trick with which Marx wants to introduce gay blessings “absolutely worthless” asking what Saint John the Baptist would have said if Herod, when taking his brother's wife, had excused his adultery as "individual case".
Picture: Andreas Laun, © Thaler Tamas, CC BY-SA, #newsHabbeyaxaz
Writing on kath.net (February 12), Laun called the individual-case trick with which Marx wants to introduce gay blessings “absolutely worthless” asking what Saint John the Baptist would have said if Herod, when taking his brother's wife, had excused his adultery as "individual case".
Picture: Andreas Laun, © Thaler Tamas, CC BY-SA, #newsHabbeyaxaz