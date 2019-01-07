Again: Francis Refuses to Bless

"Et benedictio Dei onnipotentis, Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti" et cetera.

After the January 1 Angelus, Pope Francis did not bless the people. Instead he raised both of his hands without any sign of the cross (video below).Francis said with open arms the first part of the Old Testament blessing “May the Lord bless you and keep you…”.He read the text from a sheet but stopped before the Trinitarian formula at the end that goes in LatinAccording to the Vaticanista Aldo Maria Valli, Francis chose to “bless without blessing” and that it was an “extemporaneous decision”.A pope is not above the Catholic liturgy.