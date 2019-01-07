Language
Clicks
920
en.news 2

Again: Francis Refuses to Bless

After the January 1 Angelus, Pope Francis did not bless the people. Instead he raised both of his hands without any sign of the cross (video below).

Francis said with open arms the first part of the Old Testament blessing “May the Lord bless you and keep you…”.

He read the text from a sheet but stopped before the Trinitarian formula at the end that goes in Latin "Et benedictio Dei onnipotentis, Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti" et cetera.

According to the Vaticanista Aldo Maria Valli, Francis chose to “bless without blessing” and that it was an “extemporaneous decision”.

A pope is not above the Catholic liturgy.

#newsDmqstjdmkp

Share Like
More
Lalanz
God is still in control of the Pope, we don’t know why but God is alowing this. Pray for Pope Francis...
Like
More
Jungerheld
WHY!? I don't understand in any way - sane, insane, inspired, misguided... It is only anti-Catholic.
Like
More