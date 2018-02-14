Clicks810
Catholic Journalist and Convert Persecuted by Italian Justice
The Italian journalist Danilo Quinto, a Catholic convert and former treasurer of the now defunct Radical Party (Partito Radicale), one of the most evil Italian parties ever, will be prosecuted for “defamation”.
The reason: Four years ago Quinto published a book about his conversion in which he writes that the party leadership was “acephalous” and one of its members was called “foolish servant”. This is not the first lawsuit Quinto has suffered from his former party fellows.
The Radical Party has been instrumental for introducing in Italy divorce, abortion, euthanasia, legal drugs, homosexualism, gender ideology and as a consequence mass-immigration. The most vicious representatives of this party have been highly honoured by the Bergoglio regime.
Francis received the abortionist Emma Bonino, a leading member of the Radical Party, even in private audience. Bonino is a self-confessed mass-murderer who slaughtered over 10.000 children, her own included. She was pivotal in introducing abortion in Italy. In February 8, 2016 Francis claimed that Bonino was “among the big ones in today’s Italy”.
The leading divulgator of the party’s ideology, the journalist Eugenio Scalfari, has a direct access to Francis. He visits and calls him regularly and use the information for articles causing scandal among the faithful.
Vatican Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia called the longtime Radical party leader Marco Pannella "a man of a great spirituality" and said that his death was "a big loss for our country."
The trial against Quinto will take place around February 22. The Italian justice is subservient to the political left and favorable to the ideas of the Radical Party.
