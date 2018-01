Cardinal: If the Vatican Capitulates, There Will Be Resistance

La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana

Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun commented on the news that the Vatican asked two Chinese diocesan bishops to retire in order to be replaced by two regime bishops , “For many years we were told to resist, to be faithful, now we are told to capitulate.”Talking to(January 26) Zen stated that if the Vatican orders a capitulation, some will give in after years of fight and privations, “To capitulate is easy.” But, “There will be those who will continue to resist.”For Zen it is not a progress to force everybody to enter the schismastic Chinese regime church, “This is incredible, simply incredible.”Despite his age, the 86-year-old cardinal recently even travelled to Rome and met Pope Francis, “I had the impression that the Holy Father is not in favour of a total capitulation.”