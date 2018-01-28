Clicks858
Cardinal: If the Vatican Capitulates, There Will Be Resistance
Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun commented on the news that the Vatican asked two Chinese diocesan bishops to retire in order to be replaced by two regime bishops, “For many years we were told to resist, to be faithful, now we are told to capitulate.”
Talking to La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana (January 26) Zen stated that if the Vatican orders a capitulation, some will give in after years of fight and privations, “To capitulate is easy.” But, “There will be those who will continue to resist.”
For Zen it is not a progress to force everybody to enter the schismastic Chinese regime church, “This is incredible, simply incredible.”
Despite his age, the 86-year-old cardinal recently even travelled to Rome and met Pope Francis, “I had the impression that the Holy Father is not in favour of a total capitulation.”
Picture: Joseph Zen, © michael_swan, CC BY-ND, #newsDouzujmzia
