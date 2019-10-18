"More Than I Would Have Expected" - Marx About Abolishing Celibacy at Synod

The Amazon Synod's delegates are discussing abolishing priestly celibacy „more than I would have excepted,“ Munich Cardinal Marx told journalists in Berlin (Katholisch.de, October 16).
Marx insisted that mariage-priests [who contradict the Gospel] and [invalid] female deacons are “not only” wanted by the Germans but also by “many” Latin American prelates.
Retired Bishop Erwin Kräutler who calls baptism a "symbol of colonialism," recently estimated that two-third of the Synod's bishops want to abolish celibacy.
This is no surprise as these bishops were chosen among the Church's most anti-Catholic and uneducated prelates. At the Synod, about a dozen of the 185 bishops spoke in defence of celibacy.
