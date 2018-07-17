Homoerotic Vespers to First Mass in Germany

kath.net

Father Fabian Ploneczka of the diocese Rottenburg-Stuttgart, Germany, celebrated on Sunday his first mass in Augsburg.According to(July 17), the preceding vespers on Saturday was a “homoerotic event”.The vespers’ topic was “Eroticism of Faith”. A man dressed only in skin-coloured shorts danced in a lascivious way through the church.Father Thomas Steiger spoke in a homily about the gracefulness of a man’s body.