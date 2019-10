It is impossible for women to validly receive the Sacrament of Orders whether as deacon, priest, or bishop, writes Cardinal Gerhard Müller to LifeSiteNews.com (September 30).Müller underlines that this is “without doubt” a “definitive decision” and “a dogma of the Faith.”This impossibility was obvious already before John Paul II formulated it in Ordinatio Sacerdotalis (1994).