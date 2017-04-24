Bergoglio hat Unrecht

"We are a civilization that does not give birth to children but nevertheless closes the doors to migrants." Francs is wrong!!!!1) The fact that a nation is giving much less birth to children does not automatically mean that the nation has to accept migrants to fill the gaps. Social governments have no right to give up cultural and territorial heritage without asking the people.2) The Pope himself is supporting the trend of less children by telling the Philippines last year they should not produce children like rabbits.3) The main-reason in western countries for not giving birth to children is abortion. Still the pope and the very major part of the clergy is not or not enough condemning abortion.4) The whole phrase of Francis is just again another try to brainwash catholics with marxism and liberation theology.I am tired of Francis. Whenever he says something (may it sound catholic or not), if you boil it down to its essence it is usually non-catholic and/ or marxist / socialist agenda. May God grant us a visibly catholic Pope.