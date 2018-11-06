No Dialogue: Bishops "Should Not" Invite Cardinal Burke

The nuncio in Washington D.C. told the American bishops not to invite people like Cardinal Raymond Burke for talks, and when Burke's presence cannot be avoided, they should not take part in such events, Marco Tossati reported on November 6.The order was given only orally. Responsible for this is the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.When Cardinal Burke appears anywhere in the world, he attracts many faithful, while liberal prelates garner only interest from oligarch journalists.