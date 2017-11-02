클릭 수4
Italy: Baptist Preacher Concelebrates During Mass
Already in June 2015 the Protestant riforma.it revealed that sacrilegious “concelebrations” between Catholics and Protestants are not uncommon in Italy.
It mentions Father Lino Zatelli, a parish-priest in Trento, who on May 30, 2015 concelebrated Mass with Lidia Maggi, a Baptist preacher from Varese. The diocese of Trento where the famous Council of Trent took place, is aware of the abuses but does not intervene.
Picture: © Thierry Bignamini, CC BY-NC, #newsGmkioxkmru
It mentions Father Lino Zatelli, a parish-priest in Trento, who on May 30, 2015 concelebrated Mass with Lidia Maggi, a Baptist preacher from Varese. The diocese of Trento where the famous Council of Trent took place, is aware of the abuses but does not intervene.
Picture: © Thierry Bignamini, CC BY-NC, #newsGmkioxkmru