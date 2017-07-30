Leftwing Journalist: Francis Is Deliberately Hastening The Collapse of the Church

La Croix

The Catholic Church continues to implode and “Francis seems to be deliberately hastening its inevitable collapse”, writes liberal journalist Robert Mickens in. Mickens was suspended in 2014 asRome correspondent after he referred to Benedict XVI as “the Rat”.Now Mickens hails Francis for laying the “foundation of the ‘deconstruction’” of the current structure of the Church. He believes that Francis wants to “liberate” the Church from philosophical ideas by the means of four sociological principles which he outlined in his apostolic exhortation• time is greater than space [?]• unity prevails over conflict [which seems to be a triviality]• realities are more important than ideas [as if understanding of "realty" were not governed by ideas]• the whole is greater than the parts [as if the parts would not constitute the whole]