Catholicism Is Degenerated To A Chaplaincy Of Liberal Elites
The attempt to adopt "modern culture" and to connive with its denizens will inevitably end in "dissolution for the Church itself”, Ross Douthat wrote in the New York Times (May 8) about the Church's involvement in the recent Met Gala.
Douthat explains that "modern culture" is inherently anti-religious or anti-Catholic in some abiding way.
For him the only plausible approach for Catholicism is therefore not to offer itself as a chaplaincy within modern liberalism, but to be "a full alternative culture in its own right”.
Naive New York Cardinal Dolan who participated in the gala, said afterwards that he was not able to detect "anybody out to offend the Church.”
Picture: © Luca Cerabona, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsLqqqawbusd
