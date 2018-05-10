Language
Catholicism Is Degenerated To A Chaplaincy Of Liberal Elites

The attempt to adopt "modern culture" and to connive with its denizens will inevitably end in "dissolution for the Church itself”, Ross Douthat wrote in the New York Times (May 8) about the Church's involvement in the recent Met Gala.

Douthat explains that "modern culture" is inherently anti-religious or anti-Catholic in some abiding way.

For him the only plausible approach for Catholicism is therefore not to offer itself as a chaplaincy within modern liberalism, but to be "a full alternative culture in its own right”.

Naive New York Cardinal Dolan who participated in the gala, said afterwards that he was not able to detect "anybody out to offend the Church.”

Picture: © Luca Cerabona, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsLqqqawbusd
Jungerheld
As outlandish as all of this is, and as inconceivable as it is to think people would question whether this was offensive to the Church, good people - as confused as they may be - are discussing this who sincerely desire to seek the lost. This is an important, very simple, basic point, that Catholicism ought to be "a full alternative culture in its own right" not "offer itself as a chaplaincy … More
Seidenspinner
I think I'm beginning to understand: when rich celebrities at The Met are "wowed" for 20 minutes by a Catholic choir, that's evangelization; when Catholics want traditional, sacred music for an entire Mass, that's rigid and nostalgic or worse. Got it.
