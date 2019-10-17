Clicks161
Cardinal Müller: Bishop Kräutler Will Go To Hell

Wherever bishops replace catechesis and pastoral with media and politics, it goes downhill, even if freemasons, oligarch media, abortion lobbyist and homosexualists praise them, Cardinal Gerhard Müller told NCRegister.com (October 16).

He mentioned “bishops” who boast that they never baptised a single Amazon native and even reject baptism as a "symbol of colonialism."

According to Müller these bishops do “not deserve the salvation of Jesus Christ,” in other words, they are condemned.

There is one bishop who publicly claimed that he “has not yet baptised any Indian and will not”: the Austria born former Brazilian Bishop Erwin Kräutler.

He is among the planners and delegates of Franzis Amazon Synod, although he publicly apostatised from the Faith decades ago.

Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, Erwin Kräutler, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsWvrbuitslr

