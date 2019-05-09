There Has Never Been a "Female Diaconate" - Cardinal Müller

Cardinal Gerhard Müller has stressed that there has never been an ordained female diaconate in the Church.He pointed out to LifeSiteNews.com (May 9) that female "deacons" received a blessing that Müller compares [in an unfortunate way] to minor orders.Müller stated that he has reviewed all the sources on the topic. He came to the conclusion that proponents of a female diaconate “bend individual historical documents until they fit.”