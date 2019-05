Cardinal Ladaria: Today’s Doctrinal Errors are “Not so Worrisome”

The doctrinal errors in today’s Church are “not so worrisome” compared to an [alleged] “lack of a deeper reflection” regarding the “dialogue with the present time.”This, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, told Argentinean bishops during their recent Ad-Limina visit (April 28-May 4).Archbishop Víctor Fernández, Pope Francis’ ghost-writer and kissing expert , revealed this in his online-reports about the Ad-Limina visit.Ladaria went on elaborating the question of a “hierarchy of truths" which "invites us to think about the different doctrines in the light of the most important ones.""Dialogue with the present time" means for the modern Vatican: adapting the Catholic doctrine in order to please the powerful.