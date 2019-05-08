Cardinal Ladaria: Today’s Doctrinal Errors are “Not so Worrisome”

The doctrinal errors in today’s Church are “not so worrisome” compared to an [alleged] “lack of a deeper reflection” regarding the “dialogue with the present time.”
This, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, told Argentinean bishops during their recent Ad-Limina visit (April 28-May 4).
Archbishop Víctor Fernández, Pope Francis’ ghost-writer and kissing expert, revealed this in his online-reports about the Ad-Limina visit.
Ladaria went on elaborating the question of a “hierarchy of truths" which "invites us to think about the different doctrines in the light of the most important ones."
"Dialogue with the present time" means for the modern Vatican: adapting the Catholic doctrine in order to please the powerful.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsWhzhqjeyge
