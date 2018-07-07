Clicks43
American Bishop Asks Cardinal Farrell an Embarrassing Question
Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, USA, objected on Twitter (July 7) to Cardinal Kevin Farrell's claim that priests have “no credibility” when it comes to training people for marriage "because they have never lived the experience". Farrell is the prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.
Tobin presents the obvious objection against Farrell: “It seems fair to ask, then, if a celibate cleric has sufficient ‘credibility’ to lead a dicastery devoted to laity, family and life.”
Since Farrell took over his position albeit his self-professed cluelessness about the family, it is obvious that he wanted the job only for career reasons.
Picture: Thomas Tobin, Twitter, #newsPbijmfrile
