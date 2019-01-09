Language
Vatican Creates Syncretistic Logo With Muslim Crescent Moon

The Vatican has published the official logo for Pope Francis’ visit to Morocco (March 30-31). It shows the cross enveloped by the Islamic crescent moon.

The Vatican explained in a statement (January 7) that the Christian cross and Muslim crescent symbolize “an interreligious encounter between Christians and Muslims”.

The Arabic line at the bottom of the logo reads "Morocco".

Gesù è con noi
Bergoglio has departed from the Catholic faith completely even the Vatican II condemned this heresy of syncretism and this heresy of religious indifferentism that is a great apostasy and great blasphemy against the Holy Trinity that corresponds to the practitioners of freemasonry who hate the cross of Christ.
Jungerheld
I'm sure Morocco approves wholeheartedly.
