Vatican Creates Syncretistic Logo With Muslim Crescent Moon
The Vatican has published the official logo for Pope Francis’ visit to Morocco (March 30-31). It shows the cross enveloped by the Islamic crescent moon.
The Vatican explained in a statement (January 7) that the Christian cross and Muslim crescent symbolize “an interreligious encounter between Christians and Muslims”.
The Arabic line at the bottom of the logo reads "Morocco".
