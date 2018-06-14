Renovated Austrian Church Shows New "Theology Turned To Stone“

Kleine Zeitung

The 1693 baroque church of Saint Anthony in Heinfels, Tyrol/Austria, has been subjected to a bizarre transformation.The pews were removed. They were replaced with a faithful copy of a picknick table put in the center of the nave which is surrounded by curved benches. The altar is left somewhere behind the "presiding priest".The parish priest, Father Anno Schulte-Herbrüggen, explained to(June 2) that this is “theology turned into stone”.In reality, it is "secularism turned into wood" transforming a house of God into a place where people, bored by the New Liturgy, may distract themselves by gazing at each other.