Language

Clicks
236
How humble, Francis official portrait

De Profundis 3
Portrait of His Holiness Pope Francis Oil on Canvas, 72" x 48" ( 183 cm x 122 cm ) © Igor V. Babailov
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Tesa
Who's responsible for this monstrosity?
Like
More
pmfji
...... I can't stop laughing ........
Like
More
Don Reto Nay likes this. 
DefendTruth
Francis on being a hypocrite:
“What makes people hypocrites?” he asked (March 2014), observing that “they disguise themselves, they disguise themselves as good people: they make themselves up like little holy cards, looking up at heaven as they pray, making sure they are seen – they believe they are more righteous than others,” but really “they despise others.”
Like
More
Don Reto Nay likes this. 