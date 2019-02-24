Language

Pope Francis must be respected!

Lalanz 9
As Catholics we have a duty to follow in King David’s foot steps David Spares Saul's Life in the Cave (24:3-7) "[Saul] came to the sheep pens along the way; a cave was there, and Saul went in to … More
mattsixteen24
Your jesuswalk link is a protestant website. Why are you linking protestant websites here and then telling Catholics we must follow a pope who commits heresy after heresy??!!!

"If a future pope teaches anything contrary to the Catholic Faith, do not follow him."
-Pope Pius IX
Lalanz
Good point, didn’t realize if Protestant or not, what difference does it make, do get the point or not?
mattsixteen24
We obey priests, bishops, and the pope in the traditions of the faith. If they breaks tradition of the faith we don't obey them. Christ is head of the Church. Not the pope.

www.catholicapologetics.info/…/obediance.htm
Lalanz
Your not the judge of that, and not all the facts are out. So back off and go to confession for mocking and passing judgement on our leader of the Roman Catholic Church. Aka St. Peter!!!
Lalanz
Jesus is the head of the church living through the pope, don’t be stupid!!
Lalanz
The Holy Spirit put Pope Francis in that seat!!!
SvataHora
nuts !!!!!
Lalanz
Your nuts, if you think that God is not in control!!!
God is labeled omnipresent for a reason.

Wake up!!!
Lalanz
Authority is Authority
Next time you get pulled over or a judge calls you into court, if you say no, I dare you to say no, and watch you get put in jail. If this reality can happen on earth, what makes you think that will not happen in the afterlife????
